Report: Trump Administration Considers ‘Extreme Vetting’ Measures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Trump administration is considering a policy that would require so-called “extreme vetting” procedures for some foreigners coming into the U.S., according to a report Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal.
Under the policy being considered, travelers may have to disclose personal information such as social media handles and passwords, contacts on their mobile phones, financial records and information about their personal ideology, Trump administration officials told the WSJ.
“I think we will see lawsuits,” Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS2 Tuesday. “I think we’re gonna see a lot of people very uncomfortable about this. But what we see is President Trump is making good on the campaign promises of candidate Trump.”
The administration is also seeking to subject more visa applicants to stricter reviews and longer interview times, the WSJ reports. This could even apply to European countries, allies like Germany and France.
“There could be retaliatory measures,” Levinson said. “So, other countries could then say, ‘Oh, well if you want to make it difficult for our citizens to be in the United States, guess what’s going to happen to United States citizens.’”
Civil libertarians are criticizing the moves, saying terrorists will wipe information. They are concerned it will have the same effect as the travel ban.
“What the public is learning, and will continue to learn, is we have decreased expectations of privacy at the border, places like airports,” Levinson said. “That there is very broad authority for federal government to basically protect us.”