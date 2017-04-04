Kings’ Offense Erupts To End Oilers’ Winning Streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Lewis and Tanner Pearson scored about 8 1/2 minutes apart in the third period, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat Edmonton 6-4 on Tuesday night to end the Oilers’ five-game winning streak.
Nick Shore, Dustin Brown, Nic Dowd and Drew Doughty also scored for Los Angeles in its first game since being eliminated from the playoff race. The Kings beat a playoff-bound opponent for only the second time in their last seven contests.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice, Milan Lucic had a power-play goal and Darnell Nurse also tallied for the Oilers, who lost for the second time in 11 games.
Cam Talbot made 20 saves for Edmonton, which is tied with San Jose for second place in the Pacific Division with three games remaining. The Sharks currently hold the tiebreaker with more wins in regulation or overtime. They both trail first-place Anaheim by four points.
