Former Dodgers Slugger Pedro Guerrero Recovering After Second Stroke

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Former Dodgers slugger and World Series MVP Pedro Guerrero was hospitalized in New York after suffering a stroke, his wife said Tuesday.
Roxanna Jimenez said the 60-year-old Guerrero was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon. She said that initially, doctors said he was brain dead but a second opinion confirmed he was in a coma.
“It was his second massive stroke,” Jimenez said Tuesday in a telephone interview from New York with the radio show Grandes en los Deportes in Santo Domingo. “He’s recovering, the doctor said he can improve. He opened his eyes and is trying to communicate.”
Several inaccurate reports varied wildly on the 60-year-old Guerrero’s condition, including one from an ESPN Deportes reporter indicating Guerrero had passed away after suffering a heart attack.
Born in the Dominican Republic on June 29, 1956, Guerrero previously suffered a stroke in Feb. 2015 but recovered quickly.
In 1981, Guerrero was named one of three World Series co-Most Valuable Players in the Dodgers victory over the New York Yankees after he hit two home runs in the six-game series.
