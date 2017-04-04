Espinosa’s 3-Run Homer In 9th Rallies Angels Past A’s 7-6

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday.
The late comeback came on a night when Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker made his first appearance since being struck in the head by a line drive off Kyle Seager’s bat in Seattle last September. Shoemaker returned seven months to the day after an injury that forced him to have surgery to stop bleeding in his brain.
Shoemaker allowed solo home runs to Jed Lowrie and Ryon Healy in five innings of four-hit ball.
Espinosa sent an 0-2 slider from reliever Ryan Dull (0-1) over the fence in right-center.
Jefry Marte’s infield single got the Angels going in the ninth. Cameron Maybin followed with a single and Andrelton Simmons reached on a fielder’s choice that sent Marte to third.
Andrew Bailey (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win. Cam Bedrosian closed for his second career save and first this season.