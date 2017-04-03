Woman Shot Outside Hacienda Heights Motel

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a woman was shot in the abdomen at a Hacienda Heights motel.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the Vagabond Inn at 1239 South Hacienda Blvd., Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. B. Smith said.
The woman was with a man outside the motel when one of the two suspects fired six rounds from a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, then fled in a sedan, Smith said. The woman was taken to a hospital with a wound not believed to be life-threatening, he said.
The motive for the attack was not known, Smith said. The shooters remain at large.
