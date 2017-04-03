NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP:

No Credit Card? No Problem. Amazon Launches Cash Option

April 3, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: Amazon Cash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amazon customers are no longer restricted to paying with their credit or debit cards. The company announced Monday the launch of Amazon Cash that allows consumers to pay cash.

First, customers need to sign up on the giant retailer’s website, which will send a barcode to their mobile phones or provide a printout of the barcode.

Go to any participating retailers including CVS. Let the cashier scan the barcode to add $15 to $500 in a single transaction to your Amazon balance.

The new service is similar to PayPal My Cash Card that lets you add funds to your online PayPal account.

