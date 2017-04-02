Woman Accused Of Stealing $2,300 Knife Set Held On $50,000 Bail

April 2, 2017 1:24 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Yucaipa woman remained in jail Saturday night in connection with a porch theft that authorities say was caught on security video.

Detectives say they started receiving calls minutes after they released video of the porch theft from individuals who identified the suspect as Tiffany Hauck.

Hauck was arrested and booked in connection with the theft. She was being held in lieu of $50,000.

Police suspect that Hauck may be involved in other alleged thefts.

The package in question contained a set of knives valued at $2,300.

There was no word yet on when Hauck would be arraigned.

