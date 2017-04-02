[Spoiler Alert] Complete List Of Winners At The 52nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards

April 2, 2017 8:57 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

— Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.

— Album of the year: “The Weight of These Wings,” Miranda Lambert.

— Single record of the year: “H.O.L.Y.,” Florida Georgia Line.

— Song of the year: “Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett.

— Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett.

— Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.

— Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.

— Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.

— Video of the year: “Forever Country,” Artists of Then, Now & Forever.

— Vocal event of the year: “May We All,” Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.

— New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.

— New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.

— New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.

— Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.

