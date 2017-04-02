President Trump Is Blistered In Scathing Editorial By LA Times Calling His Presidency ‘A Train Wreck’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If President Donald Trump hated the New York Times and the Washington Post, he’s got a new publication to loathe.

The LA Times on Sunday wrote a blistering, scathing, vitriol-filled editorial calling his presidency “a train wreck.” They called his agenda both “heartless and reckless.”

It only got more pointed from there. The headline referred to Trump as “Our Dishonest President.”

And hold on to your seats, the editorial board said this was just the first in a series of four editorials this week.

The opening paragraph in this one set the tone. And it held nothing back.

“It was no secret during the campaign that Donald Trump was a narcissist and a demagogue who used fear and dishonesty to appeal to the worst in American voters. The Times called him unprepared and unsuited for the job he was seeking, and said his election would be a ‘catastrophe.'”

The paper called him out for his immigration mistakes, environmental turnovers from the Obama administration and his inability to deal with, or acknowledge, climate change.

“In a matter of weeks, President Trump has taken dozens of real-life steps that, if they are not reversed, will rip families apart, foul rivers and pollute the air, intensify the calamitous effects of climate change and profoundly weaken the system of American public education for all,” they wrote.

Rarely, has a newspaper taken such a harsh line at a sitting, modern-day president, and this includes Nixon at the height of Watergate.

Perhaps, most telling, was a sense the paper just does not believe Mr. Trump will ever be up to the task to lead. This isn’t growing pains, they said this is painful to watch.

“It is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation,” they wrote.

Time to panic? The paper says not just yet, but said several things need to happen.

“This nation survived Andrew Jackson and Richard Nixon. It survived slavery. It survived devastating wars. Most likely, it will survive again,” they said on a hopeful note, ” But if it is to do so, those who oppose the new president’s reckless and heartless agenda must make their voices heard. Protesters must raise their banners. Voters must turn out for elections. Members of Congress — including and especially Republicans — must find the political courage to stand up to Trump.”

The editorial board didn’t even get to the apparent Russian links of the Trump campaign to Putin and the Kremlin dominating the news.

The paper said the following installments of the examination of this presidency would include: