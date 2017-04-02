Potentially ‘Defective Part’ Spurs Nationwide Voluntary Recall Of Certain EpiPen Products, FDA Says

April 2, 2017 1:56 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A potential problem with the EpiPen is forcing its maker to issue a voluntary recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the pens have a defective part that could keep them from activating.

“While the number of reported failures is small, EpiPen products that potentially contain a defective part are being recalled because of the potential for life-threatening risk if a severe allergic reaction goes untreated,” the FDA said in a news release.

EpiPens are used to give an emergency injection of epinephrine to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

The manufacturer is recalling 13 lots of both the EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

The recalled lots were distributed between December 2015 and July 2016.

