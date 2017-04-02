Overcrowding Forces Cancellation Of Popular ‘Springfest’ Concert At USC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities decided to cancel a concert Saturday evening on the campus of the University of Southern California because the crowd size exceeded capacity.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said that overcrowding led to the early closure of the outdoor concert “for safety reasons.”

On Saturday night, news of the cancellation was reported via the Daily Trojan, which tweeted that the LAFD had made the decision to cancel the show.

LAFD shut down @USCconcerts' Springfest 2017 due to crowds exceeding maximum capacity. LAPD Riot Squad on site: https://t.co/FnSQPrzvFr pic.twitter.com/h8Fhb0KjSI — Daily Trojan (@dailytrojan) April 2, 2017

The concert, known as Springfest, was being held at the McCarthy Quad, located at 3551 Trousdale Parkway.

Witnesses say at least four people were checked out by first responders. Humphrey said at least one was taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

At least one person was transported to the hospital and no life-threatening injuries were reported at Springest 2017, per LAFD statement. — Daily Trojan (@dailytrojan) April 2, 2017

The LAPD riot squad reportedly also showed up shortly after the concert was stopped.

Humphrey stressed that “there was no stampede, and no life-threatening injury.”