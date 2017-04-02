Detectives In Santa Clarita Hope Public Can Identify Shoplifting Mom Who Took Vacuum, Fitbit, Clothing

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Sheriff’s Deputies with the Santa Clarita station are hoping the public can help them identify a shoplifting suspect.
Authorities said the suspect, with baby in tow, walked into a business in the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway approximately 7:45 p.m. on March 23.
The suspect was able to manage the baby and a shopping cart which she reportedly filled with clothing, a Fitbit, a Dyson vacuum cleaner and a Bose speaker.
She reportedly left the speaker at a guest services counter, but officials said she left the store without paying for any of the other items.
The suspect is described as 28-32 years old with dark wavy hair. She is about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds.
The baby girl is about 7 months old, authorities said.
Detectives said the woman has been identified as having for several incidents at this location.
If you recognize the suspect, please call the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station. If you have information please contact: Detective O’Brie (661) 255-1121 ext: 2317. You can also remain anonymous by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at (800) -222-TIPS (8477)