Best Activities This Week In Los Angeles – April 3

There’s a lot of fun to be had this week, with stage shows, screenings, and musical performances. If you’re a foodie, you’ll be extra excited, as it’s the return of the Los Angeles Beer Festival, and a new fried chicken and doughnut shop is opening its doors with free doughnuts!

Monday, April 3



Watch the March Madness National Championship Game

Various Locations

All of March Madness comes down to tonight's National Championship Game. Instead of sitting at home, go out and enjoy the game with some friends. There are lots of great places to catch the game, like The Morrison where they're featuring a special March Madness Menu, or the South Bay's sports headquarters 2nd Half Sports Bar, boasting 45 televisions, and games to play while you watch. Head to Bludso's Bar & Que to pair some amazing brisket with your basketball, or catch it al fresco at Vinoteca's flat screen-filled Power Patio.

Tuesday, April 4



“Into the Woods” Opening Night

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson Theatre135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 The Tony Award-winning musical “Into the Woods” gets a reimagining from Fiasco Theater. The intertwining fairy tale stories of Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Cinderella, and others create a whole new world of imagination. Characters from each journey into the woods to fulfill a different dream, with songs like “Children Will Listen” and “No One is Alone.”

Wednesday, April 5



Attend The Grand Opening (+ Free Doughnut): Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

516 W. 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

www.astrodoughnuts.com 516 W. 6th St.Los Angeles, CA 90014 Two comfort food classics collide at the new Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken. Already famous in Washington D.C., the restaurant opens its first West Coast location in downtown Los Angeles today. The shop is celebrating by trading visitors an Instagram follow for a free doughnut. An array of seasonal doughnuts, unique twists on fried chicken, specialty doughnuts sandwiches, and more are all on the diet-busting menu.



Visit the Easter Bunny

The Grove (West Hollywood) & The Americana at Brand (Glendale)

The Easter Bunny is awaiting at Bunny Bungalow for children of all ages to visit. Both The Grove and The Americana at Brand are hosting a special visit and photos with the Easter Bunny. Visitors can either schedule an appointment ahead of time, or drop in to get those Facebook-worthy pics taken. The Easter Bunny will also be at The Lakes at Thousand Oaks April 8-15.

Thursday, April 6



See “Beauty and the Beast”

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) DISNEY6

www.elcapitantheatre.com El Capitan Theatre6838 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) DISNEY6 Disney’s classic animated turned live action film “Beauty and the Beast” is now showing at The El Capitan Theatre, AKA the best place to experience a Disney film. Exclusively at The El Capitan, a magical pre-show awaits, with an immersive light and projection show, dazzling Swarovski crystal curtain, as well as costumes and props on view from the film. Make a night out of it with either a Movie + Meal Package partnership with Hard Rock Cafe, or a Ghiradelli Sip & See Package.

Friday, April 7



See “Man of La Mancha”

A Noise Within

3352 E. Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

(626) 356-3100

www.anoisewithin.org A Noise Within3352 E. Foothill Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91107(626) 356-3100 A Noise Within repertory brings the story of “Man of La Mancha” back to its roots with a more simple staging and a strong sense of childlike imagination. The story of Don Quixote’s musical adventures of love, chivalry, and heroism creates a beacon of hope in an otherwise dire world. Through the incredible power of storytelling, the play celebrates the power of make believe. Tonight’s performance includes a post-performance conversation with the artists.

Saturday, April 8



EVENT

Los Angeles Beer Festival

Los Angeles Center Studios

450 S Bixel St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

www.drinkeatplay.com Los Angeles Beer FestivalLos Angeles Center Studios450 S Bixel St.Los Angeles, CA 90017 Enjoy over 200 beers from 80 breweries, live music, a dueling piano bar, and more at the 9th annual LA Beer Festival. Choose between general admission or a connoisseur ticket that gives you access to a VIP lounge and access to exclusive beer tastings. Food will be sold separately from some of LA’s favorite food trucks, and proceeds will benefit Noah’s B-ark, helping rescue dogs find permanent homes.





Debbie Allen Talkback

Grand Arts High School Concert Hall

450 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

debbieallendanceacademy.com Grand Arts High School Concert Hall450 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 The Debbie Allen Dance Academy is putting on a ballet intensive program for intermediate to advanced students with some world class ballet masters, and hosting a talkback open to the public afterward. The talk will include the remarkable Debbie Allen herself, as well as legendary ballerina Lauren Anderson, the first African American principal dancer at the Houston Ballet in 1990. Anderson and Allen will discuss dance and answer audience questions.

Sunday, April 9



Sounds of L.A.: “Entre Mujeres: Women Making Music Across Borders”

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-7300

www.getty.edu Getty Center1200 Getty Center Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 440-7300 The Getty’s annual concert series, Sounds of L.A., closes today with a collaborative project featuring original compositions by musicians from Los Angeles and Veracruz. The group’s goal is to create community and make the voices of women from both the U.S. and Mexico heard. Entre Mujeres blends traditional sounds of fandango with rock, hip-hop, blues, and other styles, embracing the series’ commitment to exploring connections between local and global.

Article by Kellie Fell.