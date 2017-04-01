Yucaipa Porch Theft Suspect Caught Thanks To Security Video

YUCAIPA (CBSLA.com) – Thanks to tips from the public, police have captured a woman suspected of stealing a $2,300 package off the front porch of a Yucaipa home.
Tiffany Anne Hauck, 23, was arrested at her home in Yucaipa Friday on charges of grand theft and burglary.
She was identified as the suspect thanks to security video released Friday, Yucaipa police reported. “Within minutes” of the release of video of the burglary, tips began to pour in, police said.
Yucaipa police say Hauck approached a home, knocked on the front door, and after getting no answer, picked up a large package of Cutco Kitchen Knives off the porch.
Following her arrest, she was booked into the Central Detention Center on $50,000 bail. Investigators believe she may be responsible for more package thefts, police said.
Anyone who has information on the case should call police at 909-918-2305.
