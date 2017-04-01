28th Annual GLAAD Awards Celebrate LGBTQ Community, Entertainers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hollywood celebrities — gay and straight — came out (although not literally) Saturday evening at the 28th annual GLAAD Awards celebrating the LGBTQ community and entertainers and entertainment.

Oscar’s best picture, “Moonlight,” won again this evening. CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” won for best daily drama, largely due to their transcendent transgender storyline.

CBS2’s Jennifer Kastner reported from the prestigious red carpet at the Beverly Hilton.

Actor Jeffrey Tambor was lauded before the show for his work on the show “Transparent” where he plays a transgender woman.

Kastner talked to his co-star Judith Light, a longtime advocate for the gay community in her own right.

“I’m so proud to be here and I’m proud to on a show like ‘Transparent’ that is part of this and changing conversations,” Light said.

Also on the red carpet, Floriana Lima who plays a lesbian character on the hit CW show “Supergirl.” By her side, co-star Chyler Leigh who plays an out character.

“We’re creating positive social change and awareness in a community that desperately needs it,” said Leigh.

“Our show and the representation that our show provides is really important,” said Lima.

The event, hosted by Cameron Esposito, honors the media for fairly and accurately representing the LGBTQ community.

Special to this year’s event, victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre were flown in to attend.

Perez Hilton told Kastner he met many of the survivors last night.

“I hope that tonight can be healing for them and a celebration,” he said.

This year, actress and activist Patrica AArquette was given the Vanguard award — for her role as an ally to the LGBTQ community and as a fierce advocate for her late sister, transgender actress Alexis Arquette.

The event also held a charity auction. all the money raised will help GLAAD get out more stories about the LGBTQ community that they hope will further acceptance.

A list of winners follows:

Vanguard Award: Patricia Arquette

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Troye Sivan

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Moonlight (A24) [accepted by: Tarell Alvin McCraney and Trevante Rhodes]

Outstanding Drama Series: Shadowhunters (Freeform) [accepted by: Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr.]

Outstanding Comedy Series: Transparent (Amazon) [accepted by: creator Jill Soloway with stars Alexandra Billings, Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, and Trace Lysette, and producers Zackary Drucker and Rhys Ernst]

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Other People (Vertical Entertainment

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: Eyewitness (USA Network)

Outstanding Individual Episode: “San Junipero” Black Mirror (Netflix)

Outstanding Daily Drama: The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Comic Book: The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

GLAAD previously announced that it was acknowledging two web series, Her Story (HerStoryShow.com) and We’ve Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com), and music video “Sin Ir Más Lejos” by Gema Corredera, with Special Recognition Awards.