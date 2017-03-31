Woman Stabbed In Long Beach Hospital Room, Ex-Boyfriend Charged

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A man is under arrest, accused of breaking into a Long Beach hospital room where his ex-girlfriend was a patient and stabbing her multiple times early Wednesday morning.

The stabbing occurred at 2:40 a.m. at St. Mary Medical Center on East 10th Street. The victim, Traci Mattox, had been admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for ulcers. She said she awoke in her hospital bed and found her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Lorenzo Moss, standing over her.

Mattox said she had been dating Moss for about a year-and-a-half and had ended the relationship with him Tuesday.

“And boom, he stabbed me in the neck,” Traci Mattox told CBS2 Friday.

As she tried to fight him off, Mattox said she yelled for help, but no one came.

“He didn’t stop because help came, he stopped because he was tired of fighting,” she added.

Eventually, she said, Moss left the room and she followed him out, bleeding, and flagged down a nurse.

“I’m in the hospital, I’m somewhere where I’m supposed to be safe and get well,” Mattox said. “Did not think I was gonna be in the hospital and die from someone coming to stab me.”

Mattox was treated for 15 stab wounds and is expected to make a full recovery.

Moss was arrested by Long Beach police at 3:20 a.m. on Anaheim Street, a few blocks from the hospital. He was charged with suspicion of attempted murder, to which he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday. He is being held on $1.19 million bail.

It was not clear how Moss got access to Mattox’s room. The hospital did not return any calls for comment.