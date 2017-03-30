Water Main Break Causes Apartment Building To Flood In Koreatown

March 30, 2017 5:31 AM
Filed Under: Flooding, Water Main Break

KOREATOWN (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews worked to repair a broken pipe Thursday that caused an apartment building to flood in Koreatown.

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the 500 block of S. Serrano Avenue for report of a building flooding.

Upon their arrival, authorities learned a large water main had ruptured underneath the building.

KNX 1070’s Pete Demetriou reported tenants rushed to move more than 30 vehicles from the building.

Officials are assessing damage at this time.

LADWP crews are working to turn off water in the immediate area.

