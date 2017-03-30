2 Pursuit Suspects Arrested After Crashing Truck In North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Two men who led officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley were in custody on Thursday.

The pursuit began just after 9 p.m. in the Burbank area when officers spotted a stolen vehicle.

Officers believe the driver abandoned the vehicle under an overpass near the 101 and 134 freeways, about a half-hour into the chase.

When he emerged, he was seen driving a different pickup truck with another man inside the vehicle.

At times, the stolen vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The pursuit ended when the truck crashed into a light pole and an automotive shop just before 11 p.m. near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Oxnard Street.

The driver and passenger were detained at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, it remains unclear if the passenger willingly participated in the incident.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)