Laguna Beach Looks To Combat Rowdy Behavior

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA.com) – After growing complaints about illegal activity by visitors, officials in Laguna Beach are cracking down on troublemakers.
For years, the beach areas have been patrolled by Orange County. However, this will be changing somewhat following concerns from residents about drugs and alcohol, rowdy crowds late at night and graffiti.
Furthermore, daredevil activity shared on social media attracts people to the cliffs and caves along the coast in South Laguna, police say.
“Parking issues, being on the beach after hours, bonfires, drugs, alcohol and loud parties and noises,” Chief Laura Farinella told CBS2 Thursday.
Farinella has just placed four officers on a new beach patrol who will work the popular spots such as Aliso Beach, Thousand Steps and Table Rock.
“Young people are more adventurous, they want to see for themselves, I can understand that as well,” Laguna Niguel homeowner Fred Rayor said. “It’s a dilemma. But you have to keep it clean and you have to keep it safe.”
Along with the officers, the city has also hired security guards that will patrol the beaches overnights. Cameras are also being installed to deter crime.