Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – March 31

In an effort to provide and accurate snapshot of how diverse the Southland is, we have compiled a great list of happenings going on this weekend that stretch from the Valley to the Beach. If there is any theme connecting the events together, the idea of having some unfiltered fun is probably at the root. Here is a look at what to get into this weekend in LA.

Friday, March 31



Formula Drift

www.formulad.com Long Beach Convention CenterSeaside Way and E. Shoreline Drive300 E. Ocean Blvd.Long Beach, CA 90802 While the Long Beach Grand Prix has been a part of the Southland since 1977, Formula Drift has spent the last 14 years cultivating it’s own following with it’s annual stop in Long Beach. Utilizing the street track for the Grand Prix, Drift drivers deliver a fan-friendly brand of motorsports that really does have spectators on the edge of their seats. Less a race and more a accumulation of points, Drift emphasizes style and skill behind the wheel over speed. Boasting an international field of veteran drivers, these guys do things with a car that we only see in movies. The three-day event culminates with a championship race, but leading up to it is a party that is starting to rival the Grand Prix. Automotive enthusiasts, set your sets to Long Beach this weekend.

Saturday, April 1



International Pillow Fight Day

www.pillowfightday.com Pershing Square532 S. Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213)847-4970 Although the origins are quite clear, April 1st has unofficially become International Pillow Fight Day. What that means specifically is in cities across the globe, light-hearted folks convene in places of public gathering and have a good old fashioned pillow fight complete with feathers flying everywhere. The Los Angeles installment will take place at Pershing Square and will give participants the chance to swing a pillow at strangers in the name of good fun. Outside of the general understanding of a pillow fight, there isn’t much else to the event. In fact, organizers detail the phenomenon of how people seem to stick around after the fight and the clean up just to get to know one another. If something different was on your docket this weekend, start looking for some soft pillows.





Kevin & Bean’s April Foolishness

kroq.cbslocal.com Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall665 W. Jefferson Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213)748-5116 April 1st marks an annual tradition for LA’s 106.7 KROQ as the April Foolishness comedy concert tales to the Shrine this Saturday night. Each year, KROQ assembles a who’s who of comedic headliners and crams them onto one bill. The stacked line up offers a real incentive for tickets to move fast, but the show actually functions as a fundraiser for the Fisher House Foundation. The organization provides housing for families of veterans that are receiving medical treatment. Anchoring 2017’s roster are Bill Burr, Anjelah Johnson, David Koechner, Jimmy Pardo, Adam Ray, Jonah Ray, and Taylor Williamson. These evenings typically result in side aches and sore faces from the bombardment of laughs. Score your ticket and support a great cause.

Sunday, April 2



Take The Warner Bros. Studio Tour

www.wbstudiotour.com 3400 W Riverside Dr.Burbank, CA 91522(877) 492-8687 Living in the entertainment capital of the world, it only makes sense that everyone occasionally gets familiar with how the movie magic happens. Approaching the experience more like a museum with a docent than a theme park with special effects, the Warner Bros. studio tour gives visitors a thorough understanding the film making process from start to finish. Exhibits like Stage 48 function as a working soundstage. Guests can cruise the actual set of Central Perk from the show Friends, see costumes and props from Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts exhibit, and explore 10 different backlots including that of Casablanca and Batman. For those looking for a behind-the-scenes peek at the craft of TV and film making, this is a great way to spend an afternoon.





World Dodgeball Society = Open Gym Hours

www.worlddodgeballsociety.com Poinsettia Rec Center7341 Willoughby AveLos Angeles, CA 90026 The World Dodgeball Society sounds formal, but the loose governing body of dodgeball is only serious about having a good time. Helping to galvanize a community of people from all over the country on the court, the group aides in organizing adult leagues in different cities. Since 2003, the Society has worked to keep it light connect people, one bouncy red ball at a time. If joining a league is too much of a commitment however, there are open gym hours where the pick up game is still in full swing, Every Sunday, the Poinsettia Rec Center opens the floor from noon to 2pm for folks to get their games going. A great way to meet some new people, work up a sweat, and have some fun, your Sunday might be best spent talking it back to the schoolyard.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.