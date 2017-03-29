Investigation Underway Into Video Of Deputy Blowing Off Shooting Call

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Video of an L.A. Sheriff’s deputy is sending shockwaves through the department. The clip on YouTube shows what appears to be Deputy Jeremy Fennell trying to make up with an ex girlfriend. It’s what happens while he’s making this video that has him in hot water.

“Someone is getting shot right now. I know I got to go, but I’m not going to go because you’re mad. Someone is getting shot. Oh well. Oh well. Because I want to make things right with me and you,” the deputy says in the YouTube video.

According the LA Sheriff’s Department Deputy Fennell works at the Lakewood Division. It’s not clear when the video was created. A spokesperson sent us this statement…

“The Sheriff’s Department is aware of the video and is thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the case. Deputy Jeremy Fennell was relieved of duty on January 25, 2017, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

According to the LA County Inmate log Deputy Fennell was also arrested on an undisclosed felony charge on January 26th. He posted his $50,000 bond that day.

Nonprofit Witness LA was first to report the video.

“The Sheriff’s department said they’re taking this very seriously. They’re looking into it deeply,” Celeste Fremon of WitnessLA said.

Folks in Lakewood who saw the video are relieved the Sheriff’s Department took action.

“To me, let’s say that person died. You’re going to have that death on your conscience now,” Sulma Solis said