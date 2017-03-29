Deadly Shooting Investigation Underway In Watts

March 29, 2017 4:51 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Homicide

WATTS (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives investigated the shooting death of a man Wednesday in Watts.

Gunfire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. near 107th Street and Lou Dillon Avenue, according to police.

Upon their arrival, authorities located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

Police said the incident does not appear to be gang-related.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

