Best Brunch Spots In West Hollywood

Brunch, the meal that either kicks off the weekend’s festivities or caps the weekend’s fun events, offers diners a plethora of breakfast favorites and tasty dishes. Weekend warriors use these Saturday and Sunday late-mornings to grab a hearty meal and pair it with a cocktails like a martini or a bellini and relax with friends. In West Hollywood, restaurants are mixing casual afternoon food with breakfast staples to give diners ample options to choose from. Here is where you should be brunching in West Hollywood.



a.o.c

8700 W 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 859-9859

www.aocwinebar.com 8700 W 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90048(310) 859-9859 a.o.c. is perfect for all stages of the dining process, but is a favorite for brunch. Founded by Chef Suzanne Goin and her business partner, Restaurateur Caroline Styne in 2002, this restaurant relocated to this 3rd street location in 2013 and offers up a casual and warm space which is perfect for guests to have a few bites or indulge in a full menu tasting and award-winning wine list. Brunch, which is served until 3 p.m. offers specialties like their incredible vanilla bean French toast with chocolate sauace, candied hazelnuts and cinnamon whipped cream, a tasty omelet where ingredients vary month to month, avocado toast, wood-oven baked eggs with chick peas, and more. For sides, indulge in their fried potatoes, grilled toast with market jam, and more!



Catch LA

8715 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 347-6060

www.catchrestaurants.com 8715 Melrose Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 347-6060 You’ll have to either be an insider or make reservations far in advance to get a table here. But, once you’ve scored a reservation, you won’t be disappointed. Perched above Melrose Ave. Catch LA’s secret garden vibes are highlighted with a fully retractable roof ensuring its one of the top destinations to enjoy a perfect brunch. Their menu starts with sips and starters and eventually makes its way to brunch classics, main dishes and signature Vegan options. Favorite items include their cinnamon roll pancakes and a “Anytime Waffle Tower” with maple, milk chocolate & raspberry ice cream, chocolate ganache, raspberry jam and toasted almonds. Other stand outs include a lobster roll, healthy green juice with kale, cucumber, ginger, lime, green apples and mint, as well as fruit plates, salads, egg dishes and more.



Estrella

8800 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 652-6613

www.estrellasunset.com 8800 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 652-6613 Drawing inspiration from the famed Laurel Canyon bungalows of Joni Mitchell and “Mama” Cass Elliot, Estrella restaurant, features indoor and outdoor spaces and modern American cuisine in a theatrical venue. Named after the circus girl from the Mitchell song “Ladies of the Canyon,” Estrella offers a brunch of champions menu with classic items like egg in the hole and Monte Cristo, along with their highlighted The Rolling Stone which is made up of bacon wrapped avocado with a baked egg and queso fresco.



Hugo’s

8401 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 654-3993

www.hugosrestaurant.com 8401 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 654-3993 Hugo’s on Santa Monica Blvd. has been a staple in West Hollywood brunch circles for some time now. Offering unique, from-scratch meals with quality ingredients for over 35 years, they serve a menu emphasizing health-focused Californian fare. Whatever your dietary needs, they can be met here. Everyone can eat together in a nourishing environment as they offer a number of vegetarian and vegan eats. Some breakfast items are available all day, but pancakes and their cinnamon swirl French toast are only available until 4pm though. Make sure to try their signature pasta and egg dish, Pasta Mama, which has been on the menu since the beginning.



Odys & Penelope

127 S La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-1033

www.odysandpenelope.com 127 S La Brea Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-1033 Fire and wood are at the heart of Odys + Penelope where acclaimed husband and wife chef team Quinn and Karen Hatfield showcase their inventive, seasonal Brazilian cuisine. The casual and relaxed restaurant features an open kitchen and a full bar which offers handcrafted cocktails, craft beers, and wines by the glass and bottle. For their weekend brunch, they serve small bites and starters, breakfast mains like their signature cornmeal ricotta pancakes topped with Pudwill blueberries, salted butter and maple syrup, as well as sandwiches and sides. Other weekend brunch standouts include their chocolate chip Belgian waffles, and a porchetta eggs benedict.



Kings Road Café

8361 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-9044

www.kingsroadcafe.com 8361 Beverly Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-9044 Kings Road Café, the quintessential neighborhood café, known for their small batch hand roasted coffee beans, serves breakfast all day along with all types of egg dishes, stone oven pizzas, large salads, sandwiches and burgers. Their food and baked items are made in house fresh from scratch, with some brunch menu favorites including eggs benedict options, spinach & goat cheese omelets, huevos rancheros and chili poached eggs. Plates are large, so make sure to come hungry!



Cecconi’s

8764 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 432-2000

www.cecconiswesthollywood.com 8764 Melrose Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 432-2000 Situated on the perfect corner of Robertson Blvd. and Melrose, Cecconi’s is a modern day classic Italian restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, seven days a week. With brunch being served on Saturday and Sunday, their main menu is comprised of hand-made pasta, seafood and dishes from Italy using the finest ingredients, while their brunch menu adds tasty breakfast classics like crepes and ricotta hotcakes and egg dishes like their omelette, swiss chard and goat cheese.



Ivory on Sunset

This Mondrian Hotel

8440 Sunset Blvd.

(323) 848-6000

www.ivoryonsunset.com This Mondrian Hotel8440 Sunset Blvd.(323) 848-6000 Inspired by the restless creativity of Hollywood’s golden age and its eternal, timeless glamour, Ivory on Sunset takes full advantage of the Mondrian Hotel’s classic setting, famed history, and legendary patio. Offering a place for Angelenos and destination diners to drink and eat well in a beautifully appointed environment, the restaurant offers a brunch menu perfect for any weekend for guests to enjoy items like a lobster scramble, a tasty crab cake benedict, and a made to order three egg omelet. Sip on a glass of bubbly or rose with your brunch and you’ll be all set.



Eveleigh

8752 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 239-1630

www.theeveleigh.com 8752 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 239-1630 At Eveleigh, guests can enjoy the enchanting front garden, saddle up to the rustic reclaimed bar, or dine on the garden patio as Los Angeles twinkles in the background. Chef Jared Levy creates local, farm-to-table and market driven brunch menus influenced by rustic, old-world European and American country cooking. Feature brunch items include the Bubble & Squeak with brisket, mustard seed, potato & greens hash and sunny eggs along with farmers’ market fresh cocktails like the Angeleno Fizz by bar manager China Morbosa.



Taste on Melrose

8454 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 852-6888

www.ilovetaste.com 8454 Melrose Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 852-6888 Taste on Melrose offers its guests farmer’s market-influenced contemporary American comfort food in a welcoming and contemporary atmosphere. With the new recently added Atrium, Atrium Bar and Courtyard, guests can enjoy brunch options or just come for a cocktail. Their brunch menu is filled with unique spins on classics, but two stand-out items include their lobster benedict, two poached eggs, claw & knuckle meat, Béarnaise sauce, toasted English muffin and more.



Cavatina

Sunset Marquis

1200 Alta Loma Rd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 358-3759

www.cavatinala.com Sunset Marquis1200 Alta Loma Rd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 358-3759 Just off the world famous Sunset Strip, Cavatina is located in the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood showcasing a seasonal California menu. Led by by James Beard Award-winning Chef and Restauranteur Michael Schlow and Executive Chef Chris Turano, Cavatina embodies Sunset Marquis’ casual, relaxed vibe and atmosphere and features a beautiful al fresco terrace for outdoor dining. The restaurant’s weekend brunch buffet features unlimited Champagne and mimosas, as well made-to-order omelets and crepes, beautiful farmers market salads, sushi, salumi, cheeses, shrimp cocktail, prime rib, and an incredible selection of desserts.



The Hart and The Hunter

Palihotel Melrose

7950 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 424-3055

www.thehartandthehunter.com Palihotel Melrose7950 Melrose Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90046(323) 424-3055 The Hart and The Hunter at Palihotel offers an intimate dining room that complements the rustic space. Serving a seasonal southern influenced family-style menu, the approachable neighborhood spot offers hand-picked craft beers and international wine varietals which change with the seasonal ingredients of the menu. For brunch, start off with the H&H warm butter biscuits, with your choice of condiments, and then make your way to the kale salad as well as their shrimp and rice grits with bacon. Enjoy any brunch dish with bottomless mimosas for $20/person, or coffee by Coffee Manufactory.



The Church Key

8730 W Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 249-3700

www.thechurchkeyla.com 8730 W Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 249-3700 Chef Ryan Ososky offers a modern-American cuisine paired with craft cocktails by master mixologist Rob Floyd at The Church Key in West Hollywood. The Sunset Strip staple offers an irresistible brunch menu on weekends that pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s $15 bottomless mimosa promotion. A few of their stand out brunch items include: Foxy’s chicken & waffles, The “Stuffed Avocado” and the Church Key’s biscuits & gravy.



Joans on Third

8350 W 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-2285

www.joansonthird.com 8350 W 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-2285 The bustling 3rd Street location of Joan’s on Third has been a neighborhood mainstay for nearly 20 years offering specialty goods and homemade cafe fare. Part restaurant/part market, there are so many options here that it could be tough to choose one or just a few. The morning menu features crowd pleasers like a fried egg sandwich, a breakfast burrito, buttermilk pancakes and more. But, Joan McNamara’s signature dishes are her omelets, which come in three version: the egg basket (w/ sour cream), the bonne femme (w/ potatoes, onions, bacon, and jack cheese) and the ham & cheese (w/ sour cream).