Woman Locks Herself In Crane Over Downtown LA

CHINATOWN (CBSLA.com) — A woman ascended a crane hundreds of feet above the ground on a construction site in the downtown Los Angeles neighborhood of Chinatown Tuesday evening, halting rush hour traffic in the area and making for some tense moments for authorities who worked frantically to reach her.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the woman climbed a crane at West Cesar Estrada Chavez Avenue and North Broadway and locked herself in a cab and refused to come down, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

Just after 5:50 p.m., the woman exited the cab and sat on the platform, at one point precariously dangling her legs off the edge. The LAPD Crisis Negotiation Team rushed up the crane, reached her platform and by 6:30 p.m. appeared to have subdued her and were working to bring her safely down with the help of firefighters.

During the rescue operation, Broadway was shut down in both directions and at least one lane of Cesar Estrada Chavez Avenue was closed.

Update: #LAPD Crisis Negotiations Team has made contact with the subject & secured her inside the cab of the crane. Incident is ongoing pic.twitter.com/XmZhVUrzQz — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 29, 2017