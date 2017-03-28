Man, Woman Killed In South LA Strip Mall Fire

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two people were killed Tuesday in a fire that erupted at a strip mall in South Los Angeles.
According to firefighters, the blaze was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of S. Broadway Street.
Upon their arrival, paramedics transported a man and a woman to a hospital where they were listed in grave condition.
The victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.