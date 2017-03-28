Man, Woman Killed In South LA Strip Mall Fire

March 28, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Fire, Fire

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two people were killed Tuesday in a fire that erupted at a strip mall in South Los Angeles.

According to firefighters, the blaze was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of S. Broadway Street.

Upon their arrival, paramedics transported a man and a woman to a hospital where they were listed in grave condition.

The victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia