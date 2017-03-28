Authorities Locate Man Who Slipped Out Of Handcuffs And Escaped From Patrol Car

March 28, 2017 8:40 PM

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Three separate law enforcement agencies have located a man who slipped out of the grasp of police and fled to Las Vegas.

Deputies say on Sunday, 31-year-old Charles Brown, of Adelanto, had been arrested for transportation of narcotics in Victorville and slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and escaped on foot.

Victorville Police Department’s Gang Team, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Team, and the U.S. Marshall’s office conducted a joint operation to locate Brown in Las Vegas Tuesday night. He was taken into custody without incident.

 

