‘Los Pollos Hermanos’ Popup Coming To Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you visit the Los Pollos Hermanos popup store in downtown Los Angeles, you may see a star or two from TV’s “Better Call Saul” there – just don’t expect any chicken.
The fictional fried chicken joint featured in “Saul” and “Breaking Bad” will be in town from March 29-30 at 1345 E. 6th Street near the arts district, where fans will “have the opportunity to enjoy Gus Fring’s famous curly fries”, according to AMC.
Pollos Hermanos served as a front operation for Gus Fring (played by Giancarlo Esposito) and his meth empire on both TV series, but has since been reincarnated as a popup at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, where Esposito and “Saul” actor Bob Odenkirk made an appearance earlier this month.
It wasn’t clear whether Esposito or Odenkirk would be on hand for the L.A. event.
The series premiere of “Better Call Saul” is scheduled for April 10.