Huntington Beach Middle School Warns Parents About Child Predator

March 28, 2017 8:30 PM
Filed Under: Attempted Kidnapping, huntington beach, Ocean View Middle School

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A Huntington Beach Middle School Tuesday sent a warning letter to parents after a man tried to lure a student into his car, a school official said.

The man, in his 30s, followed the girl near the corner of Springdale and Warner avenues Monday morning as she walking alone to Spring View Middle School, according to the letter.

“He said something to effect of: ‘Hey, we’re going the same direction. Why don’t you get into the car?’ said Gina Clayton-Tarvin, school board president of the Ocean View School District. “She became very fearful. She immediately alerted her mother via telephone. And she came to the school, and she explained to the administrators what happened. They called the police.”

In the letter, parents were asked to go over safety rules with their children, make sure they don’t walk to school alone and report anything suspicious.

“We are asking that you review safety precautions with your student about safe routes and practices when walking to and from school. Please also remind your student to alert school administrators of any suspicious and/or unusual activity or persons,” the letter said.

The 8th grader was not hurt. The predator was driving a black sedan with tinted windows and paper license plates, Huntington Beach police said.

