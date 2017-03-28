Driver Sought In Moreno Valley Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Investigators are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man on a 60 Freeway off-ramp in Moreno Valley.
The victim was discovered at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday by Caltrans crews who were doing maintenance on the Perris Boulevard off-ramp from eastbound State Route 60, California Highway Patrol reports. The deceased victim was lying on the right shoulder of the off-ramp.
CHP and Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators determined the man was the victim of a hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2004 to 2008 Chrysler Pacifica with possible front-end damage.
CHP did not disclose when the collision may have occurred. The victim was not identified.
Anyone with information should call CHP at 951-637-8000.