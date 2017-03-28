Bill O’Reilly Jokes About LA Congresswoman’s Hair Then Apologizes

March 28, 2017 5:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly apologized Tuesday for saying he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her “James Brown wig.”

maxinewaters 08072010 Bill OReilly Jokes About LA Congresswomans Hair Then Apologizes

(CBS)

O’Reilly said that his jest about her hair was dumb. “I apologize,” he said in a statement.

He had made his statement during an appearance earlier on “Fox & Friends,” after a clip was shown of the Democratic representative speaking in the House of Representatives. O’Reilly, as he watched, appeared to mouth the words “right on” and give a clenched-fist salute.

After the clip, he said, “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig.” Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt defended Waters, saying O’Reilly shouldn’t go after a woman’s looks.

O’Reilly also said that Waters, who is black, should have “her own sitcom.”

In his apology, O’Reilly said that “as I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs.”

