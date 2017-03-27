NFL Owners Approve Raiders’ Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The NFL team owners approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas Monday, which marks the second time in team history where they will be changing locations.

The Raiders abandoned their Oakland fans the first time in 1982 when they moved to Los Angeles, where they won a Super Bowl title.

They came “home” in 1995 to Oakland when officials put up $200 million to renovate the Coliseum and fund for a new practice facility.

In order for the team to move, they needed to receive at least 24 of 32 owners to approve the move to a $1.7 billion stadium in Las Vegas that’ll be ready for play in 2020.

It's official: The #Raiders are going to Vegas. They cleared the 24 vote threshold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017

Owners voted 31-1 to approve the move, with just Miami opposing the change.

vote for Raiders move to Nevada was 31-1….ESPN reporting Miami was the lone no vote….. — Randy Kerdoon (@KNXRandyKerdoon) March 27, 2017

The plan is for the Raiders to continue to playing in Oakland for two or three more years while their stadium in Nevada is being built.

Raiders exit Oakland having played there 45 of their 58 seasons, they'll likely stay there in 2017….possibly 2018 too (that'll be awkward) — Randy Kerdoon (@KNXRandyKerdoon) March 27, 2017

Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

“Today will forever change the landscape of Las Vegas and UNLV football,” said Steve Sisolak, chairman of the Clark County Commission and a former member of a panel appointed by the Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to study the stadium tax funding plan.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the fans and residents of Clark County as we move forward with the Raiders and the Rebels,” Sisolak said.

The vote to move comes after Oakland officials and Raiders fans fought to keep the team in the Bay Area.

“Never that we know of has the NFL voted to displace a team from its established market when there is a fully financed option before them with all the issues addressed,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement.

Schaaf even asked for a delay in Monday’s vote, wanting to give her city a chance to negotiate with a small group of owners to complete a stadium deal at the Coliseum site.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t do everything in my power to make the case for Oakland up until the very end.”

Schaaf said that the city has presented a $1.3 billion plan for a stadium at the Coliseum site that would be ready by 2021. She says the existing Coliseum would be demolished by 2024, with the Oakland Athletics baseball team either moving to a new stadium at the Coliseum site or somewhere else in the city.

But a letter to Schaaf last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the Oakland mayor the city’s proposal had too many unknowns in it.

The Raiders become the second pro franchise in Las Vegas, following the NHL’s Golden Knights, who will begin playing there in the following season.

