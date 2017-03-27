‘Ghetto Carping’: Fishing At MacArthur Park Lake Is Now A Thing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Looking for a new fishing hole? You may want to take your tackle over to MacArthur Park.

Sergio Talavera says he’s caught several trout and carp at MacArthur Park Lake, including a 35-pounder that he proudly displayed on his Instagram account.

baited a spot before heading home yesterday and look who was waiting for Second.. #californiaghettocarping #carpfishingusa #catchandrelease #carpy A post shared by sergio talavera (@big_sergg) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

My Choice of drug is #carpfishing in socal #ukcarpfishing is here to stay #californiaghettocarping first day spring fishing #carp A post shared by sergio talavera (@big_sergg) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

The lake is one of more than a dozen locations throughout Los Angeles County kept stocked with fish by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Talavera – who goes by the name “Big Sergg” online – says while carp are plentiful in lakes throughout the region, he enjoys fishing MacArthur Park Lake “because of the size and the people who stop by and talk”.

With a strict “catch-and-release” policy, Talavera even has a name – and a hashtag – for what he does: “#californiaghettocarping”.

#californiaghettocarping #catchandrelease #carpy #carpfishingusa #carpusa A post shared by sergio talavera (@big_sergg) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

After catching 18 so far this year, Talavera says his goal is to catch (and release) 50 fish by the end of the year.