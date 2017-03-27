CHP Looking For Car-Surfing Daredevil Caught On Tape

CORONA (CBSLA.com) — It only lasted a few seconds on the 15 Freeway in Corona but now the CHP wants to speak to the person who risked his life and put others in danger.
Jennifer Driscoll Frerichs took the video and shared it online with city leaders.
“One little slip and he could’ve hurt himself and other people,” Frerichs said.
On Saturday, she saw a man climb out of the passenger-side window of a pickup and dance while hanging on with one arm as a sweater around his waist flapped in the wind.
“My only thought I got when I posted that to the City of Corona is possibly the mom or someone who knew them would see and be like: ‘are you kidding me? Like, really?’ ” Frerichs said.
Other people spoke up online saying they’d seen this type of activity on the freeways recently.
“If he fell off of there, someone would swerve to avoid him and crash into someone else. He could have hurt a lot of people, more than just himself,” a man said when shown the video. “It’s gotta be illegal. It’s just incredibly stupid.”
A CHP spokesperson called this stunt “unbelievably dangerous.”