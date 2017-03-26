LA Enjoys Another Car-Free Day As CicLAvia Festival Kicks Off

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Parts of Southern California are enjoying another car-free day as the city celebrates another CicLAvia festival.
Six miles from Culver City to Venice were closed to vehicles Sunday, and open to cyclists, scooters, and other motorized devices.
The route stretches through Culver City, the Mar Vista Farmers Market, and ends in Venice, and is expected to draw thousands of people.
“To be out here with the people, the streets, to ride, enjoy L.A.,” said Jeff Zimmerman, who has participated in every CicLAvia event since its inception in 2010.
Zimmerman says he comes back year after year to enjoy the weather, the fact that there’s no traffic, and no stress.
“To be out here with friends, enjoying the wonderful weather, getting exercise, it’s beautiful,” he said.
Food trucks, musical performers and neighborhood guides were set up along the route. The streets are expected to be closed to cars until 4 p.m. To access an interactive map, click here.
