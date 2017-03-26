Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – March 27

Good things come in twos this week. See two new exhibits at a westside gallery before it closes its doors, catch two hot stage performances, and don’t miss two very different events at LA LIVE where you’re sure to have your mind blown. A celebration of beer and good deeds are also in store, as is the grand opening of California’s first Margaritaville restaurant.

Monday, March 27



See “Andrei Duman: Aerials to Animals” & “Emerging IX: Holly Peskin”

The G2 Gallery

1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 452-2842

The G2 Gallery

1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 452-2842

www.theG2gallery.com

Award-winning nature and wildlife photography gallery, The G2 Gallery, is premiering two new shows before it closes its doors in May. Works from LA-based photographer Andrei Duman will be on display, ranging from aerials of Northern California to debut images from his recent trip to the Galapagos Islands. Also on display is the gallery's annual show featuring rising talent. This time it's local Holly Peskin, showing her avian photography of Southern California birds. Net proceeds from photography sales benefit Audubon California and the Eastern Sierra Audubon Society.

Tuesday, March 28



Experience “MindGamers: One Thousand Minds Connected Live”

Regal LA LIVE

1000 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(844) 462-7342

Regal LA LIVE

1000 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com

Neuroscience meets entertainment as the very first "action film for the mind," MindGamers, is shown in movie theaters across the U.S. During the film, audience members wear cognition headbands that use cloud technology to capture the cognition state of participants in real time. An image of the mass mind-state and audience Q&A will follow the film, and be broadcast to all participating theaters. Note that only the Regal LA LIVE theater will have headbands for audience members, but other theaters across the city will be participating without them (check the website for a theater near you).

Wednesday, March 29



Celebrate Golden Road’s 329 Day

The Pub at Golden Road Brewing

5410 W San Fernando Rd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(844) 4-LA-BEER

The Pub at Golden Road Brewing

5410 W San Fernando Rd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(844) 4-LA-BEER

www.goldenroad.la

Golden Road is celebrating it's 329 Days of Sun Lager on 3/29 with a 329 Carnival. The free event will feature freshly brewed pints of 329 Lager for just $3.29, as well as fan favorite fair foods, classic carnival games, photo booth, face painting, and more. Sip your refreshing brew while enjoying the sunshine and live music at the brewery's pub.

Thursday, March 30



Grand Opening Party: Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

Universal CityWalk

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(818) 622-7833

Universal CityWalk

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(818) 622-7833

margaritavillehollywoodca.com

Universal CityWalk is celebrating the first-ever California location of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant with an exclusive performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band on the Margaritaville stage. Along with live entertainment, the restaurant offers an island escape with palm trees, island music, surfboard tables, and of course, tasty eats and drinks. The 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar located at the center of the restaurant is serving up hand-crafted cocktails like the Who's to Blame Margarita and the 5 O'Clock Somewhere boat drink, sure to melt your cares away.





See “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center

110 East Broadway

Glendale, CA 91205

(818) 506-1983

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center

110 East Broadway

Glendale, CA 91205

(818) 506-1983

www.antaeus.org

The Antaeus Theatre Company is inaugurating its new theater in Glendale with a production of Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." A personal favorite of Williams', the play is set in the 1950s during a hot summer evening in the Mississippi Delta. As a dysfunctional Southern family gathers for Big Daddy's 65th birthday party, life-altering secrets are revealed, and confrontations are brought to light that threaten to rip the family apart forever. Antaeus' inaugural gallery exhibition will also be on display, featuring paintings from playwright William Saroyan.

Friday, March 31



See “Absinthe”

Spiegelworld Tent at L.A. LIVE’s Event Deck

1005 Chick Hearn Ct.

Los Angeles CA 90015

Spiegelworld Tent at L.A. LIVE's Event Deck

1005 Chick Hearn Ct.

Los Angeles CA 90015

www.absinthela.com

Step inside the immersive, adult-playground that is the Spiegelworld Tent, grab a drink at the bar, and get ready for an unforgettable show. Inspired by the absinthe-fueled cabarets of late 19th century Europe, "Absinthe" is part circus, part burlesque and vaudeville, and all entertaining. Talented and sexy performers from across the globe mix comedy and jaw-dropping feats, just feet away from audience members. Leave the kids at home because this is definitely an 18 and up show.

Saturday, April 1



“Selected Shorts: A Celebration of the Short Story”

Getty Center, Harold M. Williams Auditorium

1200 Getty Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-7300

Getty Center, Harold M. Williams Auditorium

1200 Getty Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-7300

www.getty.edu

Popular radio show and podcast, Selected Shorts, returns to the Getty Center for a weekend of storytelling by some of the nation's best actors. Apropos of today's April Fool's Day, the theme is April Antics: Fictions & Foolery, with stories ranging from light farce to deep reflection. Today's afternoon show includes Jane Kaczmarek, Tony Hale, Michael Imperioli, and Christina Pickles. The evening show also features Jane Kaczmarek, as well as René Auberjonois, Justin Kirk, Joe Mande, Kirsten Vangsness, and Sharon Gless. An additional show is scheduled for tomorrow.

Sunday, April 2



Spend Good Deeds Day on the Do Good Bus

Culver City Metro Parking Lot

8817 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

Culver City Metro Parking Lot

8817 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

www.dogoodbus.com

Today is Good Deeds Day, celebrated globally in over 75 countries to do good deeds that benefit others and the planet. What better way to spend the day than on the Do Good Bus? It is a public community ride that will take you around the city to, as the name suggests, to do good. All ages are welcome on the 4-6 hour ride, and both lunch and a Good Deeds Day shirt are included in the ticket price.

Article by Kellie Fell.