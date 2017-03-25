Suspect Shot, Killed By Police In Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) – A suspect was shot and killed by officers in Boyle Heights overnight Friday.

Los Angeles police report the shooting occurred at around midnight in an alleyway at East 1st and South Soto streets, near the Soto Metro station.

The incident began when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots and responded. They came into contact with a man, and at some point shot and killed him. He died at the scene. A gun was also recovered near the suspect, police said. His name was not immediately released. No officers were hurt.

Witnesses told KCAL9 that prior to the shooting they saw the man run from police and then throw his gun.

Police were also investigating a second crime scene at nearby East 3rd and Breed streets, where shell casings were found. They did not say how the two scenes might be connected.

The exact circumstances that precipitated the shooting were not confirmed. Officials with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Inspector General and the Los Angeles Mayor’s Crisis Response Team were part of the investigation.

An approximately three-block radius around the shooting scene remained closed Saturday morning. The Soto station, which is on the Metro Gold Line, remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. Trains were running through the station without stopping there.