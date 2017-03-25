Shooting Suspect In Possible Standoff In Beaumont

BEAUMONT (CBSLA.com) – Authorities were on the scene of a possible standoff with a shooting suspect who may be barricaded inside a Beaumont home Saturday afternoon.
Sometime before 11:45 a.m. Beaumont police officers and Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Cherry Valley Boulevard and Beaumont Avenue on a report of a shooting suspect in the area.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.
The sheriff’s department reported the suspect may be barricaded inside a home. Cherry Valley Boulevard was shut down between Nancy and Beaumont avenues. The public was advised to avoid the area.
