Shooting Suspect In Possible Standoff In Beaumont

March 25, 2017 12:29 PM
BEAUMONT (CBSLA.com) – Authorities were on the scene of a possible standoff with a shooting suspect who may be barricaded inside a Beaumont home Saturday afternoon.

Sometime before 11:45 a.m. Beaumont police officers and Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Cherry Valley Boulevard and Beaumont Avenue on a report of a shooting suspect in the area.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

The sheriff’s department reported the suspect may be barricaded inside a home. Cherry Valley Boulevard was shut down between Nancy and Beaumont avenues. The public was advised to avoid the area.

