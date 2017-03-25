Coroner Identifies 2 Of 3 Men Fatally Shot Outside South LA Liquor Store

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The coroner’s office Saturday released the names of two of three men fatally shot outside a liquor store in South Los Angeles.

Two of the shooting victims were identified as Julius Brown, 43, and Jeremiah Lewis, 23, both residents of Los Angeles, according to Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The third shooting victim, another male, died at an area hospital. His name was withheld pending notification of next of his family, Smith said.

Brown and Lewis died at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 10800 block of Western Avenue, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Responding deputies found three men shot in the parking lot, she said.

Detectives learned that a group of men were gathered in and around a truck in the lot when two males, parked a vehicle in an alley west of the location, exited their vehicle and opened fire on the victims.

Both suspects got back in the vehicle that was parked in the alley and drove north to westbound 108th Street and out of view, she said.

There was no suspect vehicle description.

The motive was under investigation, Schrader said.

