Bright Lights In Big Cities Go Dark For World’s Earth Hour

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The world was turning off the lights and turning up the awareness Saturday night.

Staples Center, along with the nearby convention center and other L.A. spots like the Santa Monica ferris wheel went dark joining the worldwide movement called earth hour.

“We need to conserve more obviously ya know so it’s good to see that a big organization like Staples Center is doing something like that,” L.A. Live patron Steve wood said.

The World Wildlife Fund’s Annual Earth Hour was held from 8:30-9:30 p.m. in each time zone around the globe. In its 10th year, the movement encourages people, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential lights for an hour as a symbol of their commitment to protecting the planet and fighting climate change.

While Earth Hour does get global support, some expressed their reluctance.

“I don’t see anything changing I just see it as a waste of time,” a non-supporter said.

A number of others said it’s a vital reminder that the discussion about environmental support cannot stay in the dark.

“How one nation reacts is going to affect the other nations,” Heather Hensley said. “We need to be caring people and take care of the earth.”

There’s a lot going on about the movement on social media. On Facebook use #earthhourlive and see all the videos of people showing their support for the movement.