Prince Of Venice Food Truck Delivers Italian Cuisine With A Royal Touch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s not every day that one can achieve bragging rights from being graced by the presence of royalty, let alone here in Southern California.

But for some Angelenos, the opportunity to dine alongside a bona-fide prince has come to fruition — thanks to the city’s ever-expanding culture within the food truck industry.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, the grandson of the last reigning king of Italy, has partnered with chef Mirko Paderno to corner a market by serving fresh, handmade pasta dishes to customers.

Hence, the birth of the Prince of Venice Food Truck (POV).

“I always want to contribute in the promotion of Italy,” Savoia explained. “Coming to Los Angeles, I saw this incredible food truck culture, but there was no Italian pasta [being offered], so I created one. The concept is to make a variety of fresh pasta in front of the clients and to serve it with incredible handmade sauces.”

We're waiting for you to try our FRESH pasta! Lunch: 1640 S Sepulveda Blvd 11:30-2:30pm #POVFoodTruck A post shared by Prince of Venice Food Truck (@princeofvenicefoodtruck) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:30am PST

POV serves popular dishes such as Rigatoni al Tartufo, Bucatini alla Bolognese, Orecchiette al Pestolunch and many more.

For dinner, customers can find the truck stationed outside of the Wallis Annenberg Center of Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Lunch is served all around Los Angeles County, primarily near office buildings.

“This is not a truck that will simply cruise around the city every day,” Paderno said. “[It] will participate in select local events, invite other chefs aboard to collaborate and host specials like a truffle celebration or a midnight risotto. From the food to the container to every other detail, we want this to be an extraordinary experience for customers.”

As for the future of POV, Savoia is in the process of opening a casual restaurant here in Southern California, with the intention of developing other locations across the country.