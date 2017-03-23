Woman Trapped Inside Her Car 2 Hours After She Ran Over Downed Power Line

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA.com) — A woman was trapped in her car Thursday evening after she ran over a downed power line in Monterey Park.
The incident occurred after another vehicle struck a utility pole near Elmgate and Isabella. A few blocks away, a wire snapped and fell to the ground.
KCAL 9’s Rachel Kim spoke to the woman after she was rescued after more than two hours.
Dorothy Hong told Kim that she was driving home when she drove over the power line.
She said she wasn’t aware of what was going on until Monterey Park firefighters ran over and told her not to get out of her vehicle.
There were fears the bottom of her car had become electrified.
“My concern is I’m afraid the whole thing was going to blow up,” said Hong, “[I thought] the electricity could burn the whole car.”
She added the experience was “like a nightmare.”