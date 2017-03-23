Manhattan Beach Police Hope Public Can Lead Them To Missing Woman, 40

March 23, 2017 6:38 PM
Filed Under: Ann Shenkler, Car Keys, Manhattan Beach, Medical Condition, Missing Woman

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) —  Police in Manhattan Beach are hoping the public can lead them to a missing woman.

Ann Shenkler, 40, was  last seen on March 15.

Authorities say Shenkler has a medical condition. Officials did not specify the nature of the condition.

The missing woman is described as Asian, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about  110 pounds.

Shenkler has  brown hair and brown eyes.

ann shenkler 1 Manhattan Beach Police Hope Public Can Lead Them To Missing Woman, 40

(credit: Manhattan Beach Police)

Officials said Shenkler mailed her car keys and storage unit keys to friends before disappearing. They believe she left volunarily.

Shenkler reportedly sent friends and relatives a message Thursday morning, police said.

Anyone who may have seen Shenkler or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call  the Manhattan Beach Police Department at (310) 802-5140.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia