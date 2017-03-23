Manhattan Beach Police Hope Public Can Lead Them To Missing Woman, 40

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Police in Manhattan Beach are hoping the public can lead them to a missing woman.
Ann Shenkler, 40, was last seen on March 15.
Authorities say Shenkler has a medical condition. Officials did not specify the nature of the condition.
The missing woman is described as Asian, 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 110 pounds.
Shenkler has brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials said Shenkler mailed her car keys and storage unit keys to friends before disappearing. They believe she left volunarily.
Shenkler reportedly sent friends and relatives a message Thursday morning, police said.
Anyone who may have seen Shenkler or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Manhattan Beach Police Department at (310) 802-5140.