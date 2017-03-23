A Post Office Named After Marvin Gaye? Congresswoman Says Let’s Get It On

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Looking for a little “Mercy, Mercy Me” at the post office?
A new bill introduced on Capitol Hill is calling for a U.S. Postal Service office located at 4040 West Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles to officially be designated the “Marvin Gaye Post Office”.
Introduced by L.A. Congresswoman Karen Bass, HR 1496 would require the facility to be referred to by that specific designation in any “law, map, regulation, document, paper, or other record of the United States”.
Best known for soul classics such as “What’s Going On?”, “I Heard It Through The Grapevine”, and “Sexual Healing”, Gaye was known for his soulful and socially conscious music before he was killed in 1984 during a domestic dispute with his father.
HR 1496 is currently under review in the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reforms.