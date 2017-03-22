Hit-And-Run Driver Suspected Of Killing Pedestrian Arrested In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a parking garage remains in police custody, authorities said Wednesday.
According to police, Absadi Kidane, 21, is being held in lieu of $2 million at the Santa Monica Police Department Jail for homicide, vehicular manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run and forcibly resisting arrest.
Kidane is suspected of plowing through a parking gate at the Santa Monica courthouse and slamming into a man who was paying for parking.
The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Main Street between Pico and Olympic boulevards.
Paramedics transported the unresponsive man to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Kidane was confronted by police in the 300 block of Pico Boulevard. He was taken into custody following a struggle with officers.
At this time, it remains unclear if Kidane knew the victim prior to the crash.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.
