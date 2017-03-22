Huntington Beach Shops Hit By Rash Of Burglaries

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Police are investigating whether a series of burglaries at two Huntington Beach taco shops and a liquor store this week are connected.

Huntington Beach police report that the first burglary occurred early Monday morning at a Surf City Tacos at 815 Indianapolis Ave. Thieves broke in through the front door and took off with cash.

Early Wednesday morning, security video showed two men and a woman, all possibly Hispanic, smashing the front doors of Sail in Liquor at 230 Adams Ave. They stole cash from the register, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

At 3 a.m. Wednesday, a break-in took place at Taqueria Minimex at 204 Adams Ave. Police say security video showed a suspect in a baseball cap and dark jacket walking up to the store and smashing the front doors and windows to get to a cash drawer. Seconds later, video showed him running out with the drawer in his hands.

All three businesses that were targeted are located within a one-mile radius. In every case, the front doors were smashed and the cash registers broken into or taken, police said.

Ben Luu, who owns a business next door to Minimex, told KCAL9 the thief made off with $300 in cash. He says the owner is a father of four who can’t afford to keep his business closed while his windows are repaired.

“He works seven days a week for support for four kids,” Lu said.

Police are asking businesses not to leave cash inside the register or leave the drawer open. Businesses should ensure their security cameras are operational.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should call Huntington Beach police at 714-960-8811.