Best Brunch In Anaheim

Brunch is one of the best parts of the weekend. Whether you enjoy breakfast items like eggs, French toast and pancakes or want to grab a delicious sandwich, these Anaheim restaurants are the best for brunch.



Scratch Room

2415 W Lincoln Ave

Anaheim, CA 92801

(714) 236-5613

www.thescratchroom.com 2415 W Lincoln AveAnaheim, CA 92801(714) 236-5613 If you’re looking to whet your appetite with some incredible brunch options, Scratch Room in Anaheim is certainly one of the best places to visit. From breakfast burritos like their green eggs and ham to traditional egg dishes and pancakes, there’s a lot to choose from. Their green eggs and ham burrito comes complete with onion aioli, tender braised porn, onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and a sunny side egg topped with tomatillo sauce. Also offered is a Mexican omelette, huevos rancheros, chorizo con papas, and skillet dishes, which are served with your choice of potatoes, or hash browns, eggs and a side of toast, biscuits and a slice of their homemade loafs.



Willy’s Eatery

2101 E Ball Rd

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 535-6713

www.willyseatery.com 2101 E Ball RdAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 535-6713 Willy’s Eatery is one of the best places to get tasty brunch items in Anaheim. With a breakfast and lunch menu offering everything from gyro’s to ceasar salads, sandwiches and eggs benedict, the options are plentiful. For brunch or breakfast, choose their corn beef & hash with 2 eggs, or a Greek omelette with feta cheese, tomatoes and basil. There are many other omelet options to choose from as well, including a chili & cheese omelette, and a gourmet omelette with mushrooms, cheese, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts and sour cream. Add a side like sausage or bacon and you’re set!



Cafe Casse Croute

656 S Brookhurst St

Anaheim, CA 92804

(714) 774-8013 656 S Brookhurst StAnaheim, CA 92804(714) 774-8013 This French style eatery in the heart of Anaheim is a favorite for locals with their broad menu of breakfast and lunch items. On offer are items like French toast, eggs, bacon, pancakes, as well as other brunch items like soups and sandwiches. It is popular, so there is sometimes a wait, but it is well worth it! With great iced coffee to add to their tasty brunch items, locals are willing to wait upwards of an hour to dine on eggs benedict smothered in creamy hollandaise sauce, waffles with strawberries and blueberries and much more.



Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles

2110 S Harbor Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 823-4130

roscoeschickenandwaffles.com 2110 S Harbor BlvdAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 823-4130 Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles is well known for mixing two items most don’t think would taste good together. But, it turns out that chicken, waffles and syrup is seriously delicious. And, no one serves it up better than Roscoe’s. There’s plenty to choose from here, but favorites include the Carol B. Special with fried chicken and waffles,, as well as other items like the home style with eggs, and hash browns.