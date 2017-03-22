2,600 Pounds Of Fireworks Seized From San Bernardino Property

RIALTO (CBSLA.com) – Investigators found hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks while serving a search warrant in Rialto Monday night, leading to the arrest of one man.
The fireworks were discovered while San Bernardino police were investigating a stolen trailer case.
San Bernardino police report that investigators served a search warrant at a property in the 1600 block of West McWethy Street, where they found the stolen trailer, a second stolen vehicle and 2,644 pounds of illegal fireworks.
Rialto City Fire Department crews were called in to remove the fireworks and safely destroy them.
One man was arrested on the property and will face felony charges including possession of stolen property and possession of more than 100 pounds of fireworks. He was not identified.