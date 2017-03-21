Singer Wyclef Jean Says He Was ‘Mistakenly’ Detained In WeHo Robbery

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Singer Wyclef Jean lashed out on Twitter Tuesday after authorities detained him in connection with a robbery that occurred in West Hollywood.

The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. at a gas station located in the 8900 block of Sunset Boulevard.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area for report of a robbery call near San Vicente Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, authorities learned a suspect robbed a person at gunpoint and stole their wallet.

The victim provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

A short while later, deputies spotted a vehicle — which belonged to singer Wyclef Jean — that matched the description.

Jean was detained at the scene for a brief period of time. Authorities later determined he was not suspected in the case.

The singer responded to the incident on Twitter.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

A sergeant stressed that authorities stopped Jean because the vehicle closely matched the suspect vehicle that was involved in the crime.

Deputies eventually arrested the correct suspect and recovered the stolen wallet.

The gun that was used in the crime was also recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.