Schwarzenegger On Trump Approval Ratings: ‘You Got Swamped’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger escalated his public feud with Donald Trump on Tuesday by taking to Twitter to criticize Trump’s approval ratings.
Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter referencing a new Gallup poll that showed Trump’s approval rating at 37 percent. Schwarzenegger tells Trump, “The ratings are in and you got swamped.”
The action star and former California governor replaced Trump as the host of “Celebrity Apprentice,” and Trump repeatedly mocked him for poor television ratings. Schwarzenegger recently said he wouldn’t return to the show.
Schwarzenegger also criticized Trump’s proposed budget cuts, including to after-school programs and Wheels on Meals.
He invited Trump to visit a Washington, D.C., middle school with him to see “fantastic work” being done for children.
Schwarzenegger didn’t support Trump during his presidential run.
