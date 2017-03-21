11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Saugus Area

March 21, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Misisng Person, Missing Boy

SAUGUS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate an 11-year-old boy who has been reported missing in Saugus.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Nicholas Estrada was last seen around 6 a.m. near Seco Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads.

Detectives described Estrada as a Hispanic boy who has short brown curly hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot-10 tall and weighs 115 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with jean shorts and carried a gray backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Estrada’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 255-1121.

