11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Saugus Area

SAUGUS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate an 11-year-old boy who has been reported missing in Saugus.
According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Nicholas Estrada was last seen around 6 a.m. near Seco Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads.
Detectives described Estrada as a Hispanic boy who has short brown curly hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot-10 tall and weighs 115 pounds.
He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with jean shorts and carried a gray backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Estrada’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 255-1121.